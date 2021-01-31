WB TET 2021: 5 years after the initial TET in the state today, keep these things in mind at the last minute WB TET 2021 will start from 1 pm on 31st January here all last minute suggestions | kolkata

Today, after 5 years, the primary TET in the state. The test will be held at about 1000 test centers across the state. Of which there are 25 test centers in Kolkata.

#Kolkata: Today, after 5 years, the primary TET in the state. The test will be held at about 1000 test centers across the state. Of which there are 25 test centers in Kolkata. According to the board sources, the number of candidates this time is two and a half lakh. Originally, according to the notification published in May 2016, only those who applied are getting the opportunity to sit for this exam.

According to board sources, the examination will start from 1 pm on Sunday. Total time 2 hours 30 minutes. Candidates have already downloaded the admit card online. However, the Board has issued a notification for the examination stating the rules to be followed by the candidates:

1) Every examinee has to download the admit card and enter the examination center on Sunday at 12 noon or earlier.

2) No one can enter the test center with the bag.



<!–

Loading…

–>



3) Mobile phones, calculators and all kinds of electronic gadgets can not be entered if tested. If any type of electronics device is found in the possession of any examinee in the examination center, his examination will be canceled.

4) Candidates can use only black ball point pen in the test.

On the other hand, the High Court has already directed the Board of Primary Education to conduct the examination in compliance with the Corona Rules. As a result, test centers have been instructed to be sanitized. The Chief Secretary had a video conference with the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police and this instruction was delayed. No loudspeakers may be used in areas adjacent to the test center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:January 31, 2021, 10:47 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>