Weapons are the only weapon to break the grassroots, said Shuvendu Adhikari. kolkata

#Howrah: It started with him, the circle is completed today at the Howrah Joining Fair. Standing at the Dumurzela Stadium in Howrah, confident Shuvendu Adhikari said, “The Trinamool Congress will be empty in the coming days, there will be no one to work.”

The Home Minister’s visit to Bengal was canceled due to the attack in front of the Israeli Embassy. However, Rajiv Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmia and Prabir Ghoshal Rathin Chakraborty reached the Home Minister’s residence on Saturday with the challenge of overcoming this adversity. Haor: The BJP sees the departure of the Trinamool Congress as a huge dividend as most of the main leaders of Hooghly district are desperate. At the same time, Shuvendu Adhikari made it clear once again that this political strategy of cracking down on the grassroots is going to become a weapon of the BJP in the future as well.

“Everyone can guess what is going to happen in Howrah after Rajiv Banerjee and Rathin Chakraborty leave the grassroots,” Shuvendu said. It is very well understood that Shuvendu’s reference is to the organizational weakness of the grassroots in Howrah and the BJP’s rhetoric.

Shuvendu shouted and then pointed out the routemap. He said, “On February 2, I will vacate the Kolkata South 24 Parganas Trinamool Congress. The Trinamool will become so empty that there will be no one to work.” The political significance of Shuvendu’s words is that after the break-up in Howrah, the BJP wants to use grassroots break-up as a weapon to find leadership in two more districts in the coming days.

According to sources, the BJP also lost in the last Lok Sabha polls in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas. So even if a satisfactory situation is created in Howrah, the BJP knows very well that if it does not produce good results in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas, the masnad will remain elusive. So Shuvendu wants to jump into that task with Rajiv. According to unconfirmed sources, a couple of big grassroots leaders may join the BJP in February. Moreover, Shovon Chatterjee from Trinamool has started fighting desperately for lotus cultivation in the land of South 24 Parganas. But I want good fruit, good face. Shuvendu Adhikari is running to complete that task.



And the crux of this fracture theory is that he is also clear in the words of Subhendu Adhikari. The screenwriter of Rajiv-Yoga said from the stage that day, “There was an understanding with Rajiv. We will do whatever we can for Bengal together. After me, Rajiv’s joining circle is complete.”

Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 31, 2021, 4:22 PM IST

