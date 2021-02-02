Navigation
Weather Forecast Coldest February in last 10 years, coldest February in last 10 years, temperature will be below 10 degrees. kolkata
Kolkata Updates

Weather Forecast Coldest February in last 10 years, coldest February in last 10 years, temperature will be below 10 degrees. kolkata

1 min read


Cold situation in 17 districts of the state. February is the coldest in the last 10 years. With the exception of Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly, all other districts of South Bengal are experiencing cold spells.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

Soman Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee attack TMC from behala mega rally | kolkata

4 min read
Kolkata Updates

The goal is to summon Shuvendu-Rajiv to Delhi to fix the Gerua storm in South Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee to attend BJP meeting in Delhi kolkata

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Why are there frequent road accidents on the flyover? Find out where negligence is Reasons of accident in Maa Flyover special report | kolkata

4 min read
Kolkata Updates

Instructions to prepare booths, fast state voting day announcement? Election Dates to be Announced in West Bengal | kolkata

2 min read
%d bloggers like this: