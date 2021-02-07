Navigation
Weather Update: Frequent thunderstorms, winter again in South Bengal including Kolkata! | Weather Update for 7 February predicts rain in West Bengal
Weather Update: Frequent thunderstorms, winter again in South Bengal including Kolkata!

According to the forecast issued by the meteorological department, light to moderate rains will fall in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on the 6th and 7th. On the other hand, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will receive heavy rains with thunderstorms. It will continue to rain with thunder in Kolkata and South Bengal districts at different times of the day today

Weather Update: Frequent thunderstorms, winter again in South Bengal including Kolkata! | Weather Update for 7 February predicts rain in West Bengal | kolkata

