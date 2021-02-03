Navigation
Weather Update: Rain, snow, thunderstorms with thunderstorms, meteorological office issues alert | Weather Update of 3 February predicts rainfall in Delhi | kolkata
Kolkata Updates

Weather Update: Rain, snow, thunderstorms with thunderstorms, meteorological office issues alert | Weather Update of 3 February predicts rainfall in Delhi | kolkata

1 min read


According to IMD, there is snow and rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to the meteorological department, westerly winds and low winds in the Bay of Bengal have caused thundershowers in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, northern Rajasthan, northwestern Madhya Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Photo -Representative

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

& quot; Investigate all contractual appointments & quot ;, state counter-recruitment Rajiv

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

Mamata accused Rajib of corruption without naming her. kolkata

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

School opens on February 12, college classes online! Learn the reason in the video

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

Chanakya rice is wrong! Mukul Roy’s brother-in-law Srijan Roy joined the Trinamool kolkata

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: