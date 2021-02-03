Weather Update: Rain, snow, thunderstorms with thunderstorms, meteorological office issues alert | Weather Update of 3 February predicts rainfall in Delhi | kolkata

According to IMD, there is snow and rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to the meteorological department, westerly winds and low winds in the Bay of Bengal have caused thundershowers in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, northern Rajasthan, northwestern Madhya Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Photo -Representative
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.
Source link