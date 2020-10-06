Weikfield launches Immunity Boosting range of Herbal Infusions and Organic Green Teas

Understanding the consumer need for health, wellness and a desire for immunity boosting consumables, Weikfield has launched the range of Herbal Infusions made of traditional ayurvedic formulations inspired by the directives of The Ministry of AYUSH. Comprising two products: Divya Kawach and Pahadi Kahwa, the infusions are made with ayurvedic herbs such as Tulsi, Sunthi, Cinnamon and Black Pepper. The herbal infusions offer a strong defense against respiratory illnesses, flus and are rich in antioxidants.

Besides the Herbal Infusions, Weikfield has also relaunched the Organic Green Tea range comprising five products: Classic Green, Divine Tulsi, Ginger Mulethi Lemon, Sunny Lemony and Dandelion Mint. It overrides the biggest barrier for switching to green tea – “bitterness” which comes from the catechins present in the green tea leaf. This was made possible by sourcing organic tea leaves from select tea estates in the Nilgiris and creating a formulation which retains all the health benefits while making the tea taste smooth, not bitter. This range is also aligned to the brand’s vision of being environmentally conscious with sustainable tea cultivation practices.

Talking about the new launch Mr. D S Sachdeva, CEO, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd. said, “While Weikfield plays a role in making everyday moments special, Eco Valley will become the health partner for our consumers who seek beverages which offer health benefits. We are confident of our unique proposition and the category building stance in the Herbal Infusions and Organic Tea segment.”