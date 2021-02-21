Navigation
West Bengal govt to cut tax on fuel by Re 1 a liter
West Bengal govt to cut tax on fuel by Re 1 a liter

IN A bid to provide relief to the common man, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per liter on petrol and diesel effective from midnight.

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra, during a virtual news conference, said the move would provide some respite to people who are affected by the rising prices of fuel.

The Center earns Rs 32.90 per liter in taxes from petrol, while the state gets Rs 18.46 only. In case of diesel, the central government’s earnings is Rs 31.80 per liter as against Rs 12.77 for the state.

Therefore, we have decided to reduce state tax by Rs 1 to provide relief to the people, ”said Mitra.

