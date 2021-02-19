West Bengal Minister tests Covid positive, 33,000 vaccinated

West Bengal Minister of State for Power Sovandev Chattopadhyay on Thursday said he had tested positive for the coronavirus and advised those who had come in his contact to get tested. According to sources, he is stable.

“I have been tested positive. Now I am in home isolation. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last seven days, I would request them to test once, ”said Chattopadhyay.

With 181 new Covid-19 cases across the state in the last 24 hours, the state’s caseload reached 5,73,193 while the toll linked to the virus stood at 10,239, including two fresh deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 32,924 people (49 per cent) against a target of 66,600 were vaccinated against the virus on Thursday – the 27th day of the immunization drive in the state.

“The portal (CoWIN app) issues have not been resolved yet. About 6.1 lakh people have been vaccinated in 25 days against the target of 16,50,836, which is 37 per cent. So far, over 21,000 people have been given Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech); of them, 4,513 received it today, ”said a senior health department official. Another vaccine, Covishield, has been manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

No adverse event following immunization (AEFI) case was reported on Thursday.

Principal of ID & BG Hospital at Beliaghata Anima Haldar who fell sick after her second Covid shot on Monday was doing well and no abnormality was found except some age related issues, sources said on Thursday. However, the 65-year-old would remain under observation.

As per sources, three-four hours after she took the jab, she started complaining of muscle and back pain. Late at night, she had a bout of vomiting and was admitted to the hospital the next morning. Initial investigations showed electrolyte imbalance, said sources.