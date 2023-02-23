3 Coaches of Howrah-Amta Local Train Derails Near Maju Railway Station





Kolkata: As many as three coaches of the Howrah-Amta local train derailed near the Maju railway station on Thursday. Officials of South Eastern Railway reached the spot along with an accident relief train from Santragachi. No casualty has been reported yet from the incident.

Howrah, West Bengal | 3 coaches of the Howrah-Amta local train derailed near the Maju railway halt earlier today. Officials of South Eastern Railway reached the spot along with an accident relief train from Santragachi. No casualty was reported. pic.twitter.com/AuTGpqKew9 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

As per locals, two passengers were seriously injured in the incident.

More details awaited









