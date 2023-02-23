3.7 C
New York

3 Coaches of Howrah-Amta Local Train Derails Near Maju Railway Station

West Bengal

Published:

Reading time: 0 min.


Kolkata: As many as three coaches of the Howrah-Amta local train derailed near the Maju railway station on Thursday. Officials of South Eastern Railway reached the spot along with an accident relief train from Santragachi. No casualty has been reported yet from the incident.

As per locals, two passengers were seriously injured in the incident.

More details awaited





Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh