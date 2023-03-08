Home

West Bengal

Adenovirus: 3 More Child Deaths Reported From Kolkata, Toll Reaches 48

Adenovirus can spread through skin contact, coughing and sneezing and through the stool of an infected person. There is no approved medicine or any specific treatment for adenovirus.

The common symptoms of adenovirus are flu-like including cold, fever, breathing problems, sore throat, pneumonia, and acute bronchitis.

Adenovirus Deaths In Kolkata: Three more adenovirus deaths have been reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours amid panic in the state over the spread of the disease at a time when the state department has stopped issuing regular health bulletins. Of the three fresh deaths, two have been reported from Calcutta Medical College & Hospital and one from B.C Roy Children’s Hospital. In the last 11 days, 48 deaths from adenovirus have been reported.

One of two children reported to have died at the Calcutta Medical College & Hospital is 10-month-old Sayan Pal from Hooghly. He was referred to the hospital from Imambara Sadar Hospital in Chinsurah in Hooghly. The second death in the same hospital was of six-month-old Sheikh Tamim. He was admitted to the hospital on February 26 with flu-like symptoms.

The third death was of 10-month-old Samrat Barik who passed away in BC Roy Children’s Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital a week ago with a severe lung infection, fever, and breathing problems, his family said.

A senior state health department official said the pressure on BC Roy is increasing as maximum cases from district hospitals are being referred to here. The department has already issued an advisory for doctors, especially paediatricians, to take special care of children being admitted with flu-like symptoms, especially those aged two years or below since they are most vulnerable to being affected by adenovirus. Leaves of health department staff have been cancelled in the wake of the alarming situation. Special outdoor units have been opened at state-run hospitals with special paediatric units to ensure early treatment of kids with adenovirus symptoms.

