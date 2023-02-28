Home

West Bengal

5 Children Die Of Respiratory Infection In Kolkata In 24 Hours. Check What Is Adenovirus All About

The Adenovirus usually cause infections in the respiratory and intestinal tracts in children.

Adenovirus Puts West Bengal on Alert: What is This Contagious Infection Spreading in Kids And What Are Its Symtoms (Source: Freepik)

Adenovirus Infection Latest Update: At least five children have died due to respiratory infections in different hospitals in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, fuelling fears of growing incidences of Adenovirus in the state, health department official told news agency PTI. However, the doctors in the state are unsure whether the deaths were due to the infection.

The Adenovirus usually cause infections in the respiratory and intestinal tracts in children. Doctors said the kids between ages 0-2 years are considered most vulnerable to the infection, 2-5 years vulnerable and 5-10 years have chances of being infected.

Doctors said that children above 10 years are less susceptible to the virus and added that precautions should be taken as most of the cases are manageable and treatable at home.

One of the doctors said out of five children, two were undergoing treatment at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital while three others were treated at the Dr B C Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences.

“All of the five children died due to pneumonia. We are still waiting for the test report on a nine-month-old to confirm whether she died due to Adenovirus or not,” the health official told PTI.

Two infants died in government hospitals in Kolkata due to respiratory infection, a health official said on Tuesday.

A nine-month-old baby from Chandernagore in neighbouring Hooghly district died at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, while another child died at the Dr B C Roy Postgraduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, he said.

The official said that both deaths were reported on Monday and added that the cases were referred from hospitals in other districts. Since Saturday, three deaths have been reported in the state, out of which one was due to Adenovirus infection.











