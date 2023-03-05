Home

West Bengal

Adenovirus Spreading Its Wings Fast In Bengal As 4 More Children Die Taking Toll To 40 In Just 9 Days

All the children reported to have died in the last 13 hours were under treatment with typical adenovirus symptoms like fever, cough and breathing problems and treatment failed to result in any sign of recovery.

The common symptoms of adenovirus are flu-like including cold, fever, breathing problems, sore throat, pneumonia, and acute bronchitis.

Adenovirus In West Bengal: Adenovirus is spreading fast in West Bengal as four more children succumbed to this virus today in the span of just six hours. The death toll of children has climbed to 40 in a matter of just nine days. By Sunday morning, the deaths of two children – Atifa Khatun (18 months) and Aarman Gazi (4 years) – were reported from the B.C. Roy Children’s Hospital. However, by 4 p.m., four more child deaths had been reported from the same hospital, taking the number of deaths to six in the day.

The identities of these four children who died today after being admitted to a Kolkata hospital with the symptoms of Adenovirus have not been disclosed yet. All the children reported to have died in the last 13 hours were under treatment with typical adenovirus symptoms like fever, cough and breathing problems and treatment failed to result in any sign of recovery.

Health Department Issues Advisory For Doctors

The state health department has issued an advisory on Adenovirus to doctors, especially paediatricians, to take special care of children being admitted with flu-like symptoms, especially children aged two years or below since they are most vulnerable to being affected by Adenovirus.

Adenovirus Symptoms

The common symptoms of adenovirus are flu-like including cold, fever, breathing problems, sore throat, pneumonia, and acute bronchitis.

The virus can spread through skin contact, by air through coughing and sneezing, and through an infected person’s stools. So far, there are no approved medicines or any specific treatment line to treat the virus.











