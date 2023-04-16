Home

West Bengal

Bengal Heatwave: All Educational Institutions To Remain Shut Next Week, Notification To Be Issued Soon

Day temperatures continued to rise in south Bengal on Sunday, with heatwave conditions prevailing at several places.

Several places in Bihar and other states recorded temperature crossing 43-degree Celsius mark.

Kolkata: Owing to the severe heatwave conditions in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed next week. “All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed from Monday till Saturday next week, keeping in mind the severe heatwave conditions,” Banerjee said.

The CM said an official notification in this regard will be issued soon.

She further also that children have been complaining of headaches and other health issues after coming back from school in the last few days. “I urge the private educational institutions to do the same during this period,” Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.

“I will also request people to avoid coming out in the sun from 12 pm to 4 pm,” she said.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced preponing the summer vacation in state-run and aided schools by three weeks to May 2, except in the hill areas, due to the sweltering heat.

Most places in the state have been recording day temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius, and the MeT Department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue till April 19.

Several Bengal Districts Experiencing Heatwave Conditions

Day temperatures continued to rise in south Bengal on Sunday, with heatwave conditions prevailing at several places. Kolkata’s maximum temperature hovered between 40-41 degrees, while in adjoining Salt Lake, the mercury rose to over 40 degrees Celsius

“Persistent high day and night temperatures in south Bengal, hovering around and above the 40 degrees Celsius mark for the past several days, are due to westerly and northwesterly winds from the Chotanagpur plateau region and absence of moisture in the air,” a senior Met official said earlier.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Kolkata, Dum Dum, Uluberia, Diamond Harbour, Haldia, Magra and Krishnanagar, the department said.











