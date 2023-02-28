Home

All India Trinamool Congress’ Twitter Account Hacked; Name Changed To ‘Yuga Labs’

The name of the account was seen as ‘Yuga Labs’. The page is showing various posts shared by Yuga Labs, which have videos of works done by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: All India Trinamool Congress’ official Twitter handle appears to be hacked as the logo and name of the party’s main official Twitter account were found changed. The name of the account was seen as ‘Yuga Labs’. The page is showing various posts shared by Yuga Labs, which have videos of works done by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The bio, however, of the Twitter handle did not change. It reads- ‘The official Twitter handle for the All India Trinamool Congress | Email: aitmc@aitmc.org’

“Food is a symbol of UNITY, COMMUNITY, and IDENTITY. Under the Anchal’e Ek Din initiative, in order to foster unity and discuss the different concerns facing the people, our leaders shared a hearty lunch with the locals and community influencers,” a tweet by Yuga labs read.

All India Trinamool Congress’ Twitter account appears to be hacked. pic.twitter.com/wyE417xG0c — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

The Mamata Banerjee-led party is yet to make an official statement on the hacked repots.

Last year in April, Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) was hacked.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called “How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter”. In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.











