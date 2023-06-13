Menu
West Bengal

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sends 600 Kg Mangoes As Gift To Mamata Banerjee

By: admin

Date:


Published: June 13, 2023 11:18 AM IST


By PTI

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sends 600 Kg Mangoes As Gift To Mamata Banerjee (Image: ANI)

Kolkata: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 600 kg of mangoes as a gift to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials said Monday.

“Mangoes comprising the ‘Himsagar’ and ‘Langra’ variants have been sent to Banerjee, as part of diplomatic efforts. Last year, too, we had sent mangoes,” an official in the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here said.

Ms Hasina has also sent mangoes to all the chief ministers of the northeast.

Last year, she had sent mangoes as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.










