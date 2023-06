Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: The voting for Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 will take place on July 8, the Election Commission said on Thursday. The filing of nominations for Bengal Panchayat polls will begin on June 9 (Friday).

Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Check Full Schedule

Date of voting: July 8

Date of counting: July 11

Date of filing nomination: June 9-June 15





Source link