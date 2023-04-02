Home

Bengal Violence: Stone Pelting Erupts During BJP’s Shobha Yatra in Hooghly Days After Ram Navami Clashes

Kolkata: Ruckus and stone pelting were reported in West Bengal’s Hooghly on Sunday during Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Shobha yatra. This comes days after clashes that erupted between two groups in Howrah during a Ram Navami procession.

According to the reports, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh participated at the ‘Ram Navami Shobha yatra. Visuals shared by the news agency ANI of the procession show people running for safety amid stone-throwing.

Clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities in Howrah, some 40 kms away from Hooghly. Several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in the area.

The situation in and around the Kazipara area in the district, which witnessed clashes between two groups during Ram Navami, was peaceful on Friday and under control as large numbers of police force remained deployed in the area on Friday.

BJP behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami. She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

“Howrah’s incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms,” Banerjee told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda.

The state government will help all those whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said.

“Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s violence in Howarh,” the CM said.











