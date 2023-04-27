Home

West Bengal

Bengal Woman Delivers Baby On E-Rickshaw After Being Denied Admission To Hospital, Child Dies

Kolkata: After doctors refused to admit her to a hospital, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby on a Toto e-rickshaw in Krishnanagar town of Nadia district in West Bengal. Family members alleged that the woman experienced labour pain for several hours and was rushed to the Krishnanagar district hospital on Wednesday. The doctor on duty, however, refused to admit her to the hospital, diagnosing that her delivery was not due until a month after the preliminary examination.

Despite repeated requests from the woman’s family, the doctor remained adamant and turned them away. With no other options, the woman’s family decided to take her back home.

Family Alleges Negligence

Bhagirathi Biswas, the grandmother of the woman, told India Today that she brought her granddaughter to the district hospital after she underwent intense labour pains. However, the doctor let her go within minutes, saying that she would not deliver the baby until a month.

She added that within half an hour, she faced excruciating contractions and they attempted to bring her back to the hospital but couldn’t. She stated that her grand-daughter had to deliver the baby in unhygienic conditions in a Toto.

Soon after the delivery, the newborn baby and the mother were taken to Krishnanagar district hospital, where the child was declared ‘brought dead’. The family alleged medical negligence in a letter to the Chief Medical Health Office (CMOH).

The shocking incident sparked outrage among local residents, who accused the doctor of negligence and called for a probe into the matter.

Doctor Refutes Allegation

However, the doctor in question refuted the allegations and said the child was stillborn. Another family member alleged that the doctor told them that the newborn died three to four days before birth and baby was in a state of decomposition inside the mother’s womb.

“Why did the doctor not inform us before? How could he say the delivery was not due until next month,” she asked.

Case Filed in Krishnanagar PS

After the incident, the family members have lodged a formal complaint with Krishnanagar Kotyali police station. The district health chief officer’s office has also filed a complaint against the doctor, citing negligence in the matter.











