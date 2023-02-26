Check Prelims Exam Date, Paper Pattern Here

Home

WBPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Registration to Begin on Feb 28; Know How to Apply at wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Registration: The last date to submit the application form is March 21, 2023.

WBPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Registration: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to begin the registration process for Civil Service (Executive) Examination 2023 on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Candidates can fill up the WBPSC CSE Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at wbpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 21, 2023. In addition, the last date to submit the application fee through offline mode is March 22, 2023.

West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2023: Check Registration Dates

Commencement of submission of online application 28th February, 2023 Closing date for submission of online application 21st March, 2023 (upto 3:00 pm) Closing date for submission of fees through online 21st March, 2023 (upto 3:00 pm) Closing date for submission of fees through offline 22nd March, 2023 .*

West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2023: Check Prelims Exam Date

The Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of June 2023.

Step-by-Step Guide to Fill WBPSC CSE Application Form 2023

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) at wbpsc.gov.in .

. Look for the registration link. Register yourself by providing the basic details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary scanned document.

Pay the fee and submit the application form.

Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2023: Check Exam Pattern

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) etc. examination consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, – Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) and Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

The Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper, viz., a paper on “General Studies”. The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and will be of 2½ hours duration.

“The Main Examination shall consist of six Compulsory papers and one optional subject consisting of two papers (Only for candidates applying for group A and / or B) to be chosen by the candidates from the list of

