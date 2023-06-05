Home

HDFC Bank Official Abuses Employees During Online Meeting, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

HDFC bank later issued a statement and said it has zero tolerance for any misconduct at the workplace and treats its employees with respect.

HDFC Bank in a statement said on the basis of a preliminary inquiry into the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Kolkata: HDFC Bank on Monday suspended one of its senior officials in Kolkata for his unruly behaviour with colleagues during an internal online meeting. In a video that is now viral on the social media, the officer was heard shouting at his junior colleagues for not selling enough banking and insurance products, and not achieving the target. In the video, Pushpal Roy, who was the cluster head in a Kolkata branch of the HDFC Bank, was seen engaging in misconduct and screaming at his employees in Bengali.

The bank later issued a statement and said it has “zero tolerance” for any misconduct at the workplace and treats its employees with respect.

@HDFC_Bank Regional Branch Banking Head – Pushpal Roy at Kolkata threatening and abusing his team for not getting desired numbers. चाल चरित्र और चेहरा of the organisation. And they manage @GPTW_India awards. Legacy of #adityapuri Listen n RT. cc @VinayHDFCBank @ravisunHDFCBank pic.twitter.com/IxlzGftakY — Madanlal Dahariya (@MDahariya) June 5, 2023

“Basis a preliminary inquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank,” Ajay, service manager at the bank, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

HDFC Issues Statement

In a statement available to Moneycontrol, HDFC Bank said, "This bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary inquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank".

The HDFC Bank further added that they have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect.

RBI Issues Caution

Notably, the RBI last month had conducted a meeting with the board of directors of all public sector banks (PSBs) and private banks to discuss matters related to governance and ethics.

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of mis-selling, the finance ministry has warlier directed heads of public sector banks to put in place strong mechanisms to avoid unethical practices for selling insurance policies to customers.

Moreover, the Department of Financial Services has also received complaints that fraudulent and unethical practices are being adopted by banks and life insurance companies for procuring policies from the bank customers.















