Mamata Banerjee On Alleged Call To Amit Shah Over TMC

Will Resign If Proven: Mamata Banerjee On Dialling Amit Shah Over TMC’s National Party Status

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would step down from her post if it was proved that she dialled Home Minister Amit Shah after her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) lost national party status.

“I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC’s national party status,” Mamata Banerjee said while speaking to reporters at West Bengal’s state secretariat.

Mamata Banerjee’s remark comes a day after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that she had dialled Amit Shah after the Election Commission revoked TMC’s national party status to request him to repeal the decision.

Party’s name will not change: Mamata Banerjee

Despite losing national party status, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said her party’s name will remain the All India Trinamool Congress. “It was the norm to review the national party status of all parties after 10 years. That would mean the next review should have been in 2026 But they did it in 2019,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Banerjee said, “My party’s name will remain the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’. If the BJP has any problem, they can approach the Election Commission and we will approach the common people.”

The ECI withdrew the national party status of the TMC, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) last week.

BJP will not come to power in 2024: Mamata Banerjee

Taking a swipe at BJP, Mamata Banerjee said the saffron party will not come to power in 2024 as the “constitution cannot be bulldozed”. “BJP is in power, that’s why they do whatever they want. But they don’t understand power is temporary, chair may come and go but democracy will continue forever. The Constitution will continue forever, there may be some amendments. But this constitution cannot be bulldozed. That’s why they (BJP) will not win the upcoming 2024 election,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee said, “In 2024, BJP will not come to power. In 2021, in the Bengal elections, they said “200 paar” but in Delhi (2024 polls) they won’t reach 200.”

Suvendu Adhikari a habitual liar: TMC

Reacting to Adhikari’s assertion, TMC on Tuesday also said there is not even an iota of truth in it. “Suvendu Adhikari is a habitual liar. We have seen how he has earlier brazenly lied about several political developments. Having a national party status or not is notional, it does not impact the growth of the TMC,” party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said.











