 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
10.6 C
New York

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Saraf Bhavan In Kolkata

West Bengal
7

Published:

Reading time: 6 min.
.


A massive fire broke out at Saraf Bhavan in Kolkata today. Nine fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.

saraf bhavan fire, saraf house fire
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Saraf Bhavan in West Bengal’s Kolkata. The blaze was reported on Wednesday near Raj Bhavan. Nine fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed black smoke emanating from the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be acertained.

There were no immediate report of casualties or injuries.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh