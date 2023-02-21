Home

West Bengal

Red Sand Boa Snake Rescued From Darjeeling Forest Area, Four Arrested | See Pictures

The snake is known as the mandool/mandul or du-tondya (the one having two mouths), the scientific name being Eryx Johnii. It is also referred to as Double Engine, as its head and tail give the same appearance.

Darjeeling: A Team of Belacoba forest range have seized Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) from Darjeeling forest area and arrested 4 people in connection with illegal trading. According to news agency ANI, the Red Sand Boa was supposed to be delivered to Nepal.

The accused have been identified as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya & Jagadish Ch Roy.

WB | Team of Belacoba forest range seized Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) from Darjeeling forest area arrested 4 people in connection with illegal trading. Accused identified as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya & Jagadish Ch Roy. It was scheduled for delivery to Nepal. pic.twitter.com/tW3wrVmVvJ — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

It has remained a mystery why the red sand boa is so popular in the illegal trade circles. Some believe it possesses supernatural powers. The snake is found in India, Iran and Pakistan.












