Home

West Bengal

Stones Pelted At Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Train; Probe Ordered | Video

A stone pelting incident was reported on Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train in West Bengal’s Farrakka.

The window panes of a coach of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express train were damaged. (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

New Delhi: A stone pelting incident was reported on Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train in West Bengal. The incident was reported to have taken place near Farrakka in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, late evening on Saturday. This is the second incident of stone pelting on a Vande Bharat train in over a month.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the window panes of a coach of the high-speed train were damaged. Eastern Railway, in a statement, said the matter was being investigated. “This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated,” Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Farakka last evening; visuals from Howrah station This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate it: Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/vUofDaTOgh — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

In January 2023, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed that two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district. This was the second attack as earlier in the same month the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.

The RPF Commander had informed that the incident happened near the Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district. “Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri,” he had said.











