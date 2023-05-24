Subhranshu Sardar Secures Rank 1. Topper List Inside

Home

West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 Topper List: Students can check and download the West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2023 by visiting the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal 12th Result 2023: Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them. as the West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 will soon be declared.

West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 Topper List: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the result for the Higher Secondary Examination today, May 24, 2023. Students can check and download the West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2023 by visiting the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. This time, a total of 87 students have been placed in the top 10 in West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023.

West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Topper List

Subhranshu Sarkar from Narendrapur has secured the first position in the West Bengal Class 12 examination. Sarkar scored 496 marks and 99.2 percent. Sushma Khan and Abu Samah secured the second rank by scoring 495 marks and 99% in Class 12 respectively. Chandrabindu Maity, Anasua Saha, Piyali Das, and Sreya Mallik have secured the third rank with 494 marks.

West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 — DIRECT LINK

Rank Name of student Total Marks Secured 1 Subhranshu Sardar 496 2 Sushma Khan, Abu Samah 495 3 Chandrabindu Maity, Anasua Saha, Piyali Das, Sreya Mallik 494 4 Srijita Basak, Narendranath Banerjee, Preyona Pal 493 5 Kaustabh Kundu, Rishita Sinha Mahapatra, Diptarga Das, Ankita Ghorai, Ananya Samanta 492 6 Chayan Burman, Ankur Ray, Arkadeep Ghora, Tamalkanti Das, Somayi Jana, Sohom Chatterjee, Rupsa Upadhyaya, Aditi Mohanti, Suparna Mahata, Utsa Kundu, Soumili Mandal, Sahili Ahmed 491 7 Sandeep Ghosh, Debarshi Basak, Bitang Sasmal, Arka Ghosh, Abhirup Pal, Srija Upadhyay, Sumit Mukherjee, Rupankar Ghatak, Koushiki Kundu, Soujatya Mukhopadhyay, Saranya Ghosh, Arnab Pati, Asmita Pal, Abhirup Pal 490 8 Sritama Mistry, Sayyed Saqleen Kabir, Sayan Pradhan, Atreyee Sahana, Sanjukta Biswas, Shreshta Adhikari, Sandeep Bhattacharya, Adwitya Sinha, Ishika Sheel, Shireen Alam, Satyak Das 489 9 Sritama Mistry, Sayyed Saqleen Kabir, Sayan Pradhan, Atreyee Sahana, Sanjukta Biswas, Shreshta Adhikari, Sandeep Bhattacharya, Adwitya Sinha, Ishika Sheel, Shireen Alam, Satyak Das 488 10 Arya Nandi, Swagata Chakrabarti, Pushpita Modak, Samayita Dasgupta, Sucheta Jana, Bikram Burman, Sheikh Sayyuddin Ahmed, Soumyadeep Dutta, Koel Kundu, Anjuma Dilruba, N. Santra, Sheikh Abdul Razzak, Agniva Mukherjee, Sudeep Pal, Mallika Debnath, Sayantan Sarkar, Trina Purakayastha 487

West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Pass Percentage

According to WBCHSE president Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, from a total of 87 candidates in the top 10 list, 18 are from Hooghly district, the highest among districts in West Bengal, news agency IANS reported. The pass percentage had been maximum in the East Midnapore district. This year, the total number of students was 8,52,444, out of which 8,24,891 qualified. According to the WBCHSE president, the pass percentage had been higher in the case of boys with a record 91.86 per cent. The pass percentage in the case of girls had been 87.26 per cent. This year, 89.25 per cent candidates qualified the examination.

How to Download West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)– wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Examination – 2023.'

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and captcha code.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and captcha code.

Step 4: Select the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Your WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Board conducted the West Bengal Class 12 board examination from March 12 to March 27. The West Bengal 12th result 2023 scorecard will include details such as the name of the student, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage, and result status.















