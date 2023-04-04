Train Services Hit After Fresh Stone Pelting Reported In West Bengal’s Hooghly





New Delhi: Train services have been hit after fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kaushik Miron said stone-pelting incident occured at Rishra Railway Station on late Monday night.

All local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station have been suspended following the fresh stone-pelting incident. “For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line,” Miron was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The fresh stone pelting incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

“In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that,” the state government had said.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed for peace and asked “Hindu brothers” to ensure that minorities are protected as prohibitory orders remained in force after post-Ram Navami violence in two towns of the densely populated Hooghly district.





