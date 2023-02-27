Home

Tramjatra 2023: A Celebration Of 150 Years Of Tramways In Kolkata | All You Need To Know

Kolkata: The city of joy is brimming with colours as Kolkata is celebrating 150 years of tramways. Yes 150 years! This is one of the first and only few cities left that still have operational trams, meanwhile this mode of slow commute has now become an antique for the museums. Tramjatra is a festival that celebrates the essence of this mode of transportaion.

The first tram started on February 24, 1873. Tramjatara is a carnival when all trams are coloured with bright hues and artists, tram enthusiasts, environmentalist gather to celebrate it. It is a tradition that actually is celebrated in Melbourne and Kolkata only. With these fiestas the value of trams and also spread awareness about the same.

This year the theme is Heritage Clean Air and Green Mobility. It is a five day festival that began on February 24 and will continue till March 2. During this fun fest artists will perform in various places and put up their artwork for sale.

There might as well be something like a flash mob inside the trams!

According to state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, trams are not able to be operated on all routes due to flyovers and metro lines but soon they plan to start a heritage route near the Maidaan area.

Roberto D’Andrea, the retired tram conductor from Melbourne, said that coming from another ‘great tram city’, it is a privilege for him to be present at the 150th anniversary of Kolkata’s tram service.

“We’ve come back with the privilege of celebrating heritage. We’ve come back with the desire to help lower the levels of air pollution,” he told PTI.











