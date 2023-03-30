Home

Vehicles Set on Fire as Violence Breaks Out During ‘Rama Navami’ Procession in Bengal’s Howrah

A video shared by news agency ANI showed several vehicles being torched and police personnel being deployed on the spot to bring the situation under control.

Another such incident was reported in Bengal’s Howrah on Wednesday.

Kolkata: Several vehicles were set on fire as a massive violence broke out during during a ‘Rama Navami’ procession in West Bengal’s Howrah on Thursday evening. A video shared by news agency ANI showed several vehicles being torched and police personnel being deployed on the spot to bring the situation under control.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Ruckus during ‘Rama Navami’ procession in Howrah; vehicles torched. Police personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/RFQDkPxW89 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

Mamata Banerjee Urges For Peace

The incident was reported even after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people of the state to celebrate Ram Navami in a peaceful manner and refrain from any kind of violence.

“I want to request those who are taking out Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on,” she said earlier.

Another Ram Navami Rally In Howrah

The development comes a day after another violence was noticed during the Ram Navami rally in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Wednesday. During the process, local youths from Swami Vivekananda Seva Sangh were seen brandishing swords and hockey sticks. The rally was taken out in Howrah’s Sankrail district where several youths were carrying armed weapons during the procession.

Security forces were deployed on the spot to prevent any untoward incident. The procession was taken out from Rajganj Rath Tal Mela Ground to Manikpur Beltala via road for about two kilometres.

Stones Pelted During Ram Navami Procession In Vadodara

In another development, a stone pelting incident was reported during Ram Navami procession in Fatehpura area of Gujarat’s Vadodara city on Thursday.

Giving details, police said some vehicles got damaged, no one was injured in the incident and the procession passed along its planned route under police protection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yashpal Jaganiya and other senior police officials rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident.

A local Bajrang Dal leader alleged that despite knowing that such an incident had taken place in the past, police were nowhere to be seen when the procession, taken out every year along the same route, came under attack.

“The situation is under control. The incident took place when the procession reached near a mosque and people started gathering at the spot. This is not a communal riot. We dispersed the crowd and the procession also went ahead on its route. All such processions in the city were already given police protection,” the police official said.











