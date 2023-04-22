Home

Violence In Bengal’s Kaliyaganj Over Alleged Rape And Murder of Teenager, Police Fire Tear Gas Shells

A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also reached the spot and sought a report from the state police on the incident within three days.

Violence In Bengal’s Kaliyaganj Over Alleged Rape And Murder of Teenager

Kolkata: Fresh violence broke out in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj on Saturday after local citizens protested the alleged rape and killing of a teenage girl a day before, said police officials. According to the reports, tear gas and force were used to disperse an unruly mob in Kaliaganj in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur which clashed with the police deployed in the area very near the border with Bangladesh.

Several shops and e-rickshaws were burnt by the mob which demanded the arrest of the culprits before the situation was brought under control. Earlier in the day, BJP and ABVP organised protests against the rape and killing in various places in the state.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were brought in to bring the situation under control, officers said, adding that some of the violent protestors were detained.

Locals also put up road blockades using burnt tyres, and pelted stones at policemen, they said.

BJP State President Sits on Dharna:

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar sat on a dharna outside the district police chief’s office demanding action against the culprits after meeting the victim’s family. He told reporters, “We think the real truth will be revealed only if a CBI inquiry is conducted in this case.

A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also reached the spot and sought a report from the state police on the incident within three days. The body of the teenage girl was found floating in a canal on Friday, police said.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the crime, they said.

The girl went missing on Thursday evening after she went to her tuition classes, and could not be traced the entire night, despite extensive searches by her family members and local people.

Protests had started on Friday afternoon but quietened down by day-end, only to restart on Saturday.

