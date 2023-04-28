Home

West Bengal

West Bengal Bandh: Fresh Violence Breaks Out in Kaliaganj Over Teen’s Death, Buses Vandalised

In Cooch Behar, protests took a violent turn where BJP supporters allegedly vandalised a public bus. The protesters also blocked some roads in Malda by burning tyres.

Kolkata: Week after the death of a tribal girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj, violence has once again erupted on Friday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now alleged that a party member was killed in Kaliaganj after a police raid on Wednesday night. The youth belonged to the Rajbongshi community, the same as the girl’s.

BJP had called for a 12-hour bandh on Friday in North Bengal over the deaths of the two people from the tribal Rajbongshi community. The party workers allegedly clashed with the West Bengal Police in various parts of North Bengal during the bandh.

Last Saturday, the body of the Rajbongshi girl was found in Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Uttar Dinajpur is one of the seven districts in North Bengal.

The district of North Dinajpur reportedly had a deserted look as most shops and markets were shut and public vehicles stayed off the roads during the bandh. The 12-hour bandh in North Bengal impacted normal life in Alipurdwar, Cooch Behar and Malda. The bandh call also had some effect in Siliguri.

Barring Darjeeling, the bandh called by BJP evoked a response in most of the North Bengal districts.. Darjeeling, a tourist destination, had all its markets open for business and also saw transport services functioning.

#WATCH | Police detained BJP workers protesting against the alleged murder of a BJP leader and Kaliyaganj rape & murder case, in North Dinajpur, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/ipw4tdwfME — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

West Bengal Police detained BJP workers who were protesting over the Kaliaganj girl’s death and the killing of a BJP worker, Mritunjay Burman, in North Dinajpur.

According to the BJP, Bengal police raided the house of Bishnu Barman, a BJP Panchayat Samiti member, at 2.30 am on April 27. The party said police shot dead the 33-year-old after the raid.

BJP said that the bandh was called against “police brutality” in West Bengal, and called the alleged murder of a party worker “shameful”.

“We have called for a bandh after seeing the condition here. This incident (the alleged murder of a BJP worker) was very shameful. Constant attacks on the Rajbangshi people, which shows that the TMC is against Rajbongshi people,” said BJP leader Debasree Choudhury.

On Saturday, violence erupted in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl belonging to Rajbongshi community. The body of the victim was later recovered by locals.

A week later, the state police were accused of killing a tribal youth, Mrityunjay Barman, in Kaliaganj, also from the Rajbongshi community.

