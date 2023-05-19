 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
10.8 C
New York

West Bengal Class 10 Result Shortly, Check marksheet wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal
WQE

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
.


LIVE WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to Check West Bengal Class 10 Result ?

1. Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

2. On the hompage look for the link that reads, “West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023.”

3. Enter your login credentials, such as your roll number and date of birth. Click on the submit option.

4. Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.





Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights