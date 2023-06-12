West Bengal Panchayat Polls: State Election Commission Prohibits Gatherings Banned Near Nomination Centres

Home

West Bengal

West Bengal Panchayat Polls: State Election Commission Prohibits Gatherings Near Nomination Centres | Key Details Inside

The three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal, seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be held on July 8 and the results will be declared on July 11.

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023

Kolkata: After incidences of sporadic violence and allegations of intimidation reported from the various parts of West Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC in an 1-km radius of all nomination centres. The three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal, seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be held on July 8 and the results will be declared on July 11.

This comes days after a Congress worker was killed in the state and incidences of violence were reported during the second day of filing of nomination papers for the panchayat polls in the state. A TMC worker was also allegedly shot at in a clash and the opposition BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) claimed their candidates were prevented by ruling party activists from submitting papers.

The step was taken to ensure that the nomination process passed off safely. The order will be in force till Thursday. “We decided to impose prohibitory orders in a 1km radius of nomination centres,” the official said, adding that an order to this effect was issued by the SEC on Sunday.

The official said over 10,000 nomination papers had been filed so far for three-tier elections on the first two days across the state with the majority numbers filed by opposition parties. Earlier, the State Election Commissioner also ordered the videography of the nomination.

“Looking at the ongoing violence in the process of nomination filing, the State Election Commissioner has ordered the videography of the Nomination filling process in West Bengal Panchayat elections to be held on July 8 for the free and fair proceedings of nomination filing, “the State Election Commissioner said in a statement.

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023:

The three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal, seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be held on July 8.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha said that the village council elections will be held on a single day

The deadline for filing nominations set for June 15.

The votes will be conducted on July 11.

8-party Alliance Formed in Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills

Eight parties in the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong have joined hands for the forthcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal.

United Gorkha Manch – the alliance of BJP, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Hamro Party, Gorkha National Liberation Front, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists, Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League, Sumeti Mukti Morcha and Gorkhaland Rajya Nirman Party, was formed after a meeting of the leadership of the parties on Sunday and announced on Monday morning.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress has already announced that they will be contesting the panchayat polls in alliance with Anti Thapa- founded Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha. Similarly, Congress and Left Front which are already having a mutual alliance for the rural civic body polls are expecting tacit support from estranged Trinamool Congress leader from the hills Benoy Tamang.















