West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 by May End: Report

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 Soon; Tentative Dates, Official Websites Here

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to declare the result for the Class 10th or Madhyamik examination 2023 anytime soon. The West Bengal Board Class 10 board exam result 2023 will be released on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik 2023 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023.

WB Madhyamik Result 2023 – Expected Date And Time

As per media reports, West Bengal WB Class 10 result is expected to be announced by May end. While speaking to HT Digital, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly said that the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 is likely be declared by third or fourth week of May, 2023.

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: How to Check Class 10 Marksheet?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

and wbresults.nic.in. On the Hompage look for the link that reads, “ West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 .”

.” Enter your login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

Last year, the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results were announced by the President of WBBSE on June 3. Over 11 lakh students have registered for WB Board Madhyamik exams 2022. The overall pass percentage was 86.60 per cent.











