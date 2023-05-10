 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 on May 19 at wbresults.nic.in: Report

West Bengal
7

Published:

Reading time: 10 min.
.


West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 Date: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the result for the Class 10th or Madhyamik examination 2023 on May 19, 2023, at 10:00

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 Date: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the result for the Class 10th or Madhyamik examination 2023 on May 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Students can check and view their West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 on the official websites  wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Schools will get the mark sheets and Certificates from respective Camp offices o the Board from 12 noon on May 19.

The West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu took to Twitter to confirm the West Bengal Madhyamik result date and time. “19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE,” reads the official Tweet. To check the result and view your mark sheet, a student must enter his/her registration number and date of birth on the West Bengal Madhyamik Result login page.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 Date And Time

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: How to Check Class 10 Marksheet?

  1. Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.
  2. On the hompage look for the link that reads, “West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023.”
  3. Enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. Click on the submit option.
  4. Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

Schools of Murshidabad District are requested to collect the Mark sheets and Certificates from “Gorabazar Ishwar Chadra Institution,” Berhampore, Murshidabad. The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik 2023 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023. Last year, the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results were announced by the President of WBBSE on June 3. Over 11 lakh students have registered for WB Board Madhyamik exams 2022. The overall pass percentage was 86.60 per cent. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

