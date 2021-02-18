WhatsApp to soon show banner with more information of privacy update

To fight the misinformation and confusion over its new privacy policies, WhatsApp will in the coming weeks start displaying a banner that will lead users to more information and try to address their concerns. WhatsApp’s new privacy policy has been met with serious pushback, especially in India where even some court cases have been filed against the messaging service.

“We’ve reflected on what we could have done better here. We want everyone to know our history of defending end-to-end encryption and trust we’re committed to protecting people’s privacy and security. We’re now using our Status feature to share our values ​​and updates directly within WhatsApp. We’ll be doing much more to make our voice clear going forward, ”a WhatsApp blogpost says introducing the new banner option.

The blog says the banner will have information to “try and address concerns we’re hearing”. But will also start “reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp” – users have to accept by May 15. The post also underlined that the business on WhatsApp features, where companies could see your conversations with business handles or share them with third-parties, are “entirely optional”.

“Personal messages will always be end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them,” the blog reiterates.

WhatsApp will continue to highlight that its privacy policy change does not impact users’ private chat. (Image via WhatsApp)

Explaining its business model, the blog says WhatsApp will “charge businesses to provide customer service on WhatsApp – not people”. It clarifies that “some shopping features involve Facebook so that businesses can manage their inventory across apps ”and more information will be shown on WhatsApp“ so people can choose if they want to engage with businesses, or not ”.