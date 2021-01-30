When it comes to power, is it really a scooter at home? What did the BJP say about Soumitra’s promise? BJP Rejects Saumitra Khan Claim of Distributing Scooty | kolkata

#Kolkata: At a fragmented meeting in East Burdwan on January 26, BJP MP Soumitra Khan demanded that the BJP would give scooters from house to house if it came to power in the state. Just like the BJP government is giving bicycles to students in Assam But the BJP made it clear that Soumitra’s claim was his personal opinion No such promise is being made on behalf of the BJP, said party spokesperson and one of the state’s leaders, Shamik Bhattacharya.

“Mamata Banerjee’s government is giving bicycles to students,” said Soumitra from the Khandaghosh meeting. When we come to power, scooters will be given in every house, not bicycles As the state government of Assam has given.

BJP Shibir 7 was uneasy about Sumitra’s demand Team 7 is quite angry with Soumitra for making such a promise without any discussion Soumitra’s claim that it is a very personal opinion is made clear by the state BJP State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “I am not aware that the party has taken any such decision. The party does not support such demands The BJP’s manifesto will say what the election promise will be.

Not only the promise of Scooty, Soumitra also mocked some of the actresses from Tollygunge from the same meeting as sex workers. Criticism of BJP MPs started from different quarters Team 7 did not stand by Soumitra in this issue either Shamik Bhattacharya apologized on behalf of the party for Soumitra’s remarks Criticizing the remarks of the party MPs, he said, “The party does not approve of such comments.” I apologize on behalf of the party to those who have been targeted and to their families. ” As a result, Bishnupur MP Soumitra Khan came under intense pressure within the party in the face of one controversy after another.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:January 30, 2021, 1:18 PM IST

