Where to get off the plane, what to eat, all arrangements will be made by the Kolkata Airport Authority Kolkata International airport to launch Kolkata Airport Tourist meet and greet program | kolkata

According to the airport authorities, there is an opportunity to get to know the city better from that center. There will also be a money exchange counter, a SIM card counter, a telephone exchange, a drug store and, above all, an attendant.

#Kolkata: Kolkata Airport’s initiative to be tourist-friendly, if that’s true! For the first time in Kolkata, you are floating in hospitality. Where to go, what to eat, where to stay or where, everything is absolutely at hand. You don’t even have to stand on the street at the airport of an unknown city. Rather, there is the opportunity to plan a little, to sit down and plan. If you want, you can take a little stomach pujo. There will be an opportunity to clean yourself a little.

The Kolkata Airport Authority has such an idea to stand by the tourists who set foot in the city. The costume name is going to be ‘Kolkata Airport Tourist Meet and Grit’. The airport authorities claim that Kolkata will soon become the most tourist-friendly airport in the country through this center.

What are the benefits of the center? According to the airport authorities, there is an opportunity to get to know the city better from that center. There will also be a money exchange counter, a SIM card counter, a telephone exchange, a drug store and, above all, an attendant. Debjit Dutt, a member of the Airport Advisory Committee, said, “This will be a huge boon for tourism. In many cases, newcomers to the city are cheated by various brokers in various ways. The center has no access to it.



In the words of an official of the airport authority, "The first feeling of a tourist when he comes to any city is very important. And that is what we are trying to win his heart. It will develop the tourism industry. And then in the end the aviation industry benefits."

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 5, 2021, 12:06 PM IST

