Who will be the next mayor of Mohali? Cong faces a problem of plenty

AFTER WINNING in 37 wards out of 50 in the municipal corporation, the Congress now has a ‘problem of plenty’. Though Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s younger brother Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu is the frontrunner for the mayoral post, the party could also consider the names of some senior councilors, keeping in view the next year’s state assembly elections.

Apart from Jeeti Sidhu, other councilors who could be frontrunners for the mayoral post include three-time councilor Amrik Somal, former president of the council Rajinder Singh Rana, three-time councilor and former senior deputy mayor Rishab Jain.

A party source said that keeping in mind the 2022 state Assembly elections, Sidhu will play carefully and can give the mayoral post to someone who is his close confidante.

“Jeeti no doubt is a frontrunner but if the Sidhu family keeps this post in the family it could go against them in the coming Assembly elections, so there is a possibility that the mayoral post could be given to someone outside the family. There are candidates who are close to Sidhu, ”the source added.

Amrik Singh Somal is a three-time counselor. He is among the senior-most councilors in the party and had defeated heavyweight candidate Kulwant Singh.

Rishab Jain is also a strong candidate. Jain had won the elections three times while his wife Raj Rani Jain had won for the fourth time.

Rishab Jain also remained the senior deputy mayor from 2015 to 2020 and is also close to the Sidhu family. Sidhu could eye non-Sikh votes in the city by making Jain the next mayor.

Rajinder Singh Rana, who remained president of the council from 2006 to 2010, could also be in the race as he is close to Sidhu.