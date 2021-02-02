Why are there frequent road accidents on the flyover? Find out where negligence is Reasons of accident in Maa Flyover special report | kolkata

According to traffic police sources, there are numerous speed limits on Maa Bridge The problem is that those who are traveling know where to put the speed limit As a result, the car or bike slows down at the speed limit But when the speed limit is exceeded, the car moves at a reckless speed

#Kolkata: One after another accidents are happening in the mother flyover In the last couple of months, there have been major accidents at the mother flyover Despite the speed limit, CCTV, police patrol on Maa Bridge, why are there frequent road accidents? Where is the negligence? Why are road accidents happening almost every day? After a series of accidents, did the general public feel any remorse at all? Let’s take a look at today’s situation …. 11.00 am on the clock: A young man parked his bike and talks on the phone Asking is an important excuse to ask Talking on the phone is more important than life? When asked, the man apologized for the mistake

10 a.m .: A man stopped his bike and fled after seeing the camera on the phone 10.15am: A man stops his bike and talks on the phone



10.30 am: A man stops his bike and talks on the phone 11 a.m .: A man stops his bike and talks on the phone

11.30am: A man stops his bike and takes pictures 12 o’clock on the clock: a man stops his bike and talks on the phone

Recent notable accidents at Maa flyover 23 December 2020: Accident on Maa Bridge | The little elephant loses control and overturns 20-25 people were injured. One died later at the hospital 14 January 2021: Accident on Mother Bridge While changing the tires of a four-wheeler, another four-wheeler came from behind and hit it. 2 people were injured 1 February 2021: Accident on Mother Bridge While coming on the bike, he stopped the bike and while talking on the phone, the young man pushed the four-wheeler from behind and went to the top of the railing. The young man died The girlfriend sitting in the back goes to the street after falling February 2, 2021: Accident at Maa flyover A teacher was riding a bike from Park Circus to a school in Alipore Suddenly a four-wheeler turned left and right and the teacher got out of the motorbike after reckless driving.

According to traffic police sources, there are numerous speed limits on Maa Bridge The problem is that those who are traveling know where to put the speed limit As a result, the car or bike slows down at the speed limit But when the speed limit is exceeded, the car moves at a reckless speed In addition, some people park their cars or bikes in front of the five-star hotel on the side of the bypass and take selfies. Someone stopped a car or a bike on the bypass opposite Chinatown to take a selfie or take a picture of the huge reservoir. Someone stood on the bridge and took pictures of hoardings or advertisements Some people stop their bikes on the bridge and talk on the phone It is forbidden to walk or stand on the bridge or take pictures or selfies But by showing thumbs up to those rules, Deddar is going to take selfies on the mother bridge or hang up the phone. Surveillance is also being done with CCTV, but the toll of ignoring the rules has to be paid with one’s life And when the ordinary people will move tonic? Extra police alert is not enough for an accident For this, it is necessary to awaken the awareness among the people Only then is it possible to prevent road accidents

ARPITA HAZRA

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 2, 2021, 8:27 PM IST

