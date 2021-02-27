Navigation
Will WandaVision's Peter Maximoff ease in Wolverine, X-Men into MCU? There may be some truth in fan theories
Will WandaVision’s Peter Maximoff ease in Wolverine, X-Men into MCU? There may be some truth in fan theories

WandaVision is the hottest thing to watch on small screen right now. The first MCU show produced by Marvel Studios has captured the imagination of millions across the world and has gained more fans for the MCU into the bargain. WandaVision brings back Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – the latter from the dead – and drops them into an ever-shifting reality that is based on classic American sitcoms.

On the fifth episode of the show, titled On a Very Special Episode, Evan Peters appeared as Pietro Maximoff, shocking Wanda and the viewers alike.

Notably, Peters had played another version of the character, Peter Maximoff, in the X-Men franchise. In MCU, Aaron Taylor-Johnson had portrayed Pietro. He appeared in the role only in one movie, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and was killed off.

In his WandaVision debut, Peters’ hair was classically styled. But in the next episode, All-New Halloween Spooktacular !, his hairstyle had changed. His hair resembled Wolverine’s, both Hugh Jackman’s version and the comics version. Many were wondering whether that is a nod to the X-Men’s impending entry into MCU (with its Fox acquisition, Disney now owns every X-Men property and Fantastic Four) or just a coincidence.

Turns out, it was not a coincidence. “It simply came to our notice then [wanted]. They kind of planned that, ”said hairstylist Karen Bartek, while speaking to IndieWire, referring to Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision.

WandaVision, created by Jac Schaeffer, who also serves as the head writer, streams on Disney + Hotstar Premium. The eighth episode debuted on Friday, 1:30 pm.

