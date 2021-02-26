Navigation
With 16 new Covid cases, Dharavi reports highest daily spike in four months
National News

With 16 new Covid cases, Dharavi reports highest daily spike in four months

2 min read


Dharavi in ​​Mumbai recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily spike in the area since October last year. The slums-dominated area in the G-north ward had last recorded over 16 cases more than four months ago, on October 23, at 18 Covid-19 cases.

Within a week, the total active cases in Dharavi have risen by 32, with its total active case tally at 51 as of Friday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the locality has reported 4,041 cases since the inception of the Covid-19 outbreak.

At the beginning of May last year, 43 daily cases were being reported in Dharavi on an average. By June 8, the average number of cases came down to 27 and by August, the case count came down to single digits, with the exception of a few days in between. Since November 2020, the area has been reporting cases in single digits, with the exception of four days – November 21, December 2, January 13 and January 17.

This year, Dharavi has not reported new cases five times – on January 22, January 26, January 27, January 31 and February 2.

Since the second week of February this year, cases have been gradually rising in Dharavi. Fearing an uncontrollable hike, the civic body started to dispatch mobile RT-PCR testing vans to pockets that have been reporting cases late, so that high-risk contacts of Covid patients may be tested. The mobile units are also conducting tests of drivers, hawkers, owners and workers of commercial establishments in the area.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: