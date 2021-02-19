With Covid-19 cases rising in Pune, Dy CM Pawar calls for emergency meeting

With a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Pune and its outskirts, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to review the situation and take necessary steps to contain the spread of the viral infection.

“I have called a meeting of senior government officials to review the Covid-19 situation. We will discuss the issue and accordingly take necessary decisions to check the spread of the infection, ”Pawar said.

He added that the daily number of newly infected persons are more than those recovering. “The active case count was going down but the trend changed from February 1 onwards and the number of new patients are increasing,” he said adding it was necessary to take the decision to stop the further spread of Covid-19.

Pawar said the state government has already directed all District Collectors in the state to take necessary steps to check the spread in their area of ​​operation. “It can put restrictions on movement of the public from 6 pm to 6 am. It is necessary to take action against those violating the rules including use of masks in public places, ”he said.

In Pune, the daily positivity rate was 4.6 per cent in the first week of February but it has increased to above 10 per cent in the last few days. The PMC has made it mandatory for passengers coming from Kerala to get their RT-PCR test done. The civic administration is closely monitoring each ward office area and is likely to reintroduce the strategy to declare micro containment zones in affected areas.

The active cases count had dropped to as low as 1,383 on February 7 after touching a peak of around 18,000 in July last year and was on February 18 stood at 2,156. The PMC had scaled up testing to identify and isolate infected patients as early as possible.

The PMC had also been asked to increase vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline workers. The civic administration is presently carrying out vaccination in 29 booths and is likely to increase the number of booths for easy access to beneficiaries.