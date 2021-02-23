Women Empowerment in the field of Cricket: TCL Women Cricket Season 2

By Trisha saha

Second time ever in PAN INDIA, DITVIAAN in association with ICAB (Indoor Cricket Association Of Bengal) brought an opportunity for female players playing professionally , a chance to come forward and showcase their cricket skills and their talent towards the sport. The event was extensively about Women Empowerment, Women Entrepreneurship and Women Leadership. The event had guests from different fields and also the event promised to give chance to the players in Bengal Team Squad if selected.

Following the practice by cricket Australia who recently organized indoor cricket world cup ICAB wants to encourage indoor cricket and mostly in the women’s section. Speaking on the occasion, the guest of honor, Mr. Aparup Chakraborty (president of ICAB, Match Commissioner of AIFF) expressed his love for this kind of cricket and his vision was to develop women’s cricket and want to make a supply source for the Bengal Team Squad. According to him, “ Indoor Cricket improves the techniques of playing which will help the players in the outdoor cricket as there are some commonality. Indoor Cricket will also provide a supply line for the CAB.” His vision is to continue this type of tournament, and provide an exposure for the players and make a strong team for Bengal.

Mr. Vivek Agarwal (Founder and President – DITVIAAN , President – TCL INDIA Womens Cricket , part of ICAB) said that ‘this kind of event should happen more often so that more women can be a part of it. I think that women are doing excellent in all the fields then why not in cricket or in sports. We all know that in sports there is passion and will both are a lot but there is no supportive end to drive then away. So we wants to be the supports system of this industry so that we can push on the sports in whatever manner and whatever way we actually can. we want to make the player realise thet we are with them in their dreams.

“Women in our country have always been underestimated when it comes to certain professional fields, so we are trying our best to provide a platform where they can showcase their talent. We would like to wish good luck to all the participants and thank all of them who have come forward and joined hands with us to support these talented girls,’’ said Himanshu Rohra, Co founder, TCL