Workshop on AI & its Applications: Organized by MAKAUT & C-DAC, Kolkata

The Department of Information Technology (IT) of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB and the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, India are jointly organizing a workshop on Artificial Intelligence and its Applications using tools and case studies to equip participants as per current industry trends. Upon completion of this workshop (An Ongoing Online Workshop from 16th to 20th November 2020), participants will be empowered to use computational techniques in the area of Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, Robotics, Machine Learning and Deep Learning based applications.

The importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is immense in today’s digitalized environment. It is heavily used for automation across several industries. Many manufacturers are using robots to replace tasks such as welding, mining activities, movement of parts within a factory that were previously carried out by humans. The financial industry is seeing a heavy surge in the use of AI and machine learning for investment advisory. Another domain which is seeing heavy use of AI is healthcare. AI is helping physicians to decide on the best treatment and predict future complications that a patient may encounter. India can benefit a lot from the use of AI by focusing on sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, finance, infrastructure and also defence. Financial issues such as tax evasion, money laundering etc. can be easily addressed using AI.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas ever since its inception. C-DAC, Kolkata, focusses on the aspects of electronics and IT with interdisciplinary cyber physical systems, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and sensor & sensing techniques.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, provides facilities for the quest of degree and advanced-level courses in Engineering, Management and other professional areas through affiliated institutions and in-house departments. It has introduced full fledged B.Sc. and M.Sc. courses in Information Technology with specialization in AI too.

Under-Graduates/Graduate/Post Graduates in Engineering in IT / Computer Science / Electronics / Telecommunications / Electrical / Instrumentation OR MSc/MS in Computer

Science, IT, Electronics are participating in the Workshop.

Patrons of the Workshop:

Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT

Dr. Nabarun Bhattacharyya, Senior Director and Centre Head, C-DAC, Kolkata

Organizing Committee:

Dr. Partha Pratim Lahiri, Registrar, MAKAUT, WB

Prof. Debasish De, Director, School of Computational Sciences, MAKAUT, WB

Dr. Debashis Giri, Associate Prof., Dept. of IT, MAKAUT, WB

Mr. Debasis Mazumdar, Senior Director C-DAC, Kolkata

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Choudhury, Joint Director C-DAC, Kolkata

Mr. Alokesh Ghosh, Associate Director C-DAC, Kolkata

Dr. Atri Bhowmick, Finance Officer, MAKAUT, WB

Dr. Md. Aftabuddin, Information Scientist, MAKAUT, WB

Programme Coordinator:

Dr.(Mrs.) Somdatta Chakravortty, Associate Professor & HoD, Department of Information Technology, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology,WB.

Joint Coordinator:

Dr. (Mrs.) Hena Ray, Joint Director, C-DAC, Kolkata

Resource Persons:

1. Mr. Debasis Mazumdar, Senior Director C-DAC, Kolkata

2. Mr. Sanjay Kumar Choudhury, Joint Director C-DAC, Kolkata

3. Mr. Alokesh Ghosh, Associate Director C-DAC, Kolkata

4. Dr. Hena Ray, Joint Director C-DAC, Kolkata

5. Mr. Angshuman Chakraborty, Project Engineer C-DAC, Kolkata

6. Mr. Kunal Chanda, Joint Director C-DAC, Kolkata

7. Mrs. Sonali Dhali, Principal Engineer C-DAC, Kolkata

8. Mr. Jayanta Basu, Principal Engineer C-DAC, Kolkata

9. Mrs. Munmun Chakraborty, Principal Engineer C-DAC, Kolkata

The Topics being discussed in the Workshop include:

Introduction to AI-ML Concepts, Machine Learning Applications (Machine Translation), Machine Learning Applications (Computer Vision), AI in Speech Processing, AI based Robotic vision, Statistical Learning Theory, Applications of AI in Agriculture, Deep Neural Network Architecture & Learning with applications on Face Recognition, Applications of AI in Robotics, AI/ML with Python.