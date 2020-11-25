World Vision India presents the 2020 Child Well-Being Index

World Vision India released today the second edition of the India Child Well-Being Report. This report provides data on various child-centric indicators and analyses them through nine  dimensions namely- life, bodily health, bodily integrity, senses, imagination, thoughts, emotions, practical reasons, affiliation, play and control over one’s environment. The report also maps the data comparison across different regions, states and districts.

Releasing the report, Krishnamurthy. V. Subramanian Chief Economic Advisor – Government of India in his keynote address said, “Our government is fully committed towards securing the rights and well-being of children. Economies grow when child development is a priority. Tracking districts data with a set of real-time indicators will promote healthy competition and encourage each district to achieve the set mandate. I congratulate World Vision India for initiating this discussion using government data.”

Technical partners for the ‘India Child Well-being Report 2020’, include Pathfinder International India, OP Jindal School of Banking and Finance, Poverty Learning Foundation and the University of Melbourne.

Speaking at the report release, Madhav Bellamkonda, National Director and CEO, World Vision India said, “Investments in early childhood development are pertinent for a better tomorrow for our children, especially at a time where uncertainty has intensified around us. Child Well-Being is an important conversation in the development sector and it is critical that we understand it in a holistic manner. We are confident that this report will serve as a guide for policymakers, practitioners and civil societies to understand Child Well-Being and develop child friendly policies.”

The report was released in the presence of Nayan ChakravartyDirector, Pathfinder International IndiaAmlan GuptaAssociate Professor & Assistant Dean (Research)OP Jindal Global UniversityPiyush TiwariProfessor in Property, Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning, University of Melbourne and Vijay Kumar, CEO, Poverty Learning Foundation.

This report has adopted Nussbaum’s capability approach to measure Child Well-Being in India. Using capabilities identified by Nussbaum, an index was constructed to define and capture the multidimensionality of Child Well-Being. The Child Well-Being Index is a tool designed to measure and track children’s well-being comprehensively. The Child Well-Being approach puts the quality of life and happiness of the child at the forefront and aims at increasing the capabilities of the child in accordance with the basic indicators in each domain.

The report captures a region-wise analysis in terms of the Child Well-Being index across 640 districts in 28 states and 9 union territories using 99 indicators.

i) Region-wise composite index scores for the top five districts are listed below:

Southern RegionNorthern Region
DistrictScoresState NameDistrictScoresState Name
Kottayam0.64KeralaSahibzada Ajit SinghNagar0.63Punjab
Kanyakumari0.63Tamil NaduKangra0.63Himachal Pradesh
Ernakulam0.63KeralaRupnagar0.63Punjab
Pathanamthitta0.63KeralaJammu0.63Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
Krishnagiri0.62Tamil NaduPanchkula0.62Haryana
Eastern RegionWestern Region
DistrictScoresState NameDistrictScoresState Name
South Andaman 0.58 Andaman and Nicobar Islands (UT)North Goa0.62Goa
Darjeeling0.56West BengalPune0.62Maharashtra
Haora0.55West BengalSindhudurg0.62Maharashtra
Hugli0.55West BengalAmravati0.60Maharashtra
Nadia0.55West BengalNagpur0.60Maharashtra
North Eastern RegionCentral Region
DistrictScoresState NameDistrictScoresState Name
Kohima0.60NagalandDurg0.55Chhattisgarh
Kamrup Metropolitan0.59AssamBilaspur0.54Chhattisgarh
Phek0.59NagalandIndore0.54Madhya Pradesh
Wokha0.58NagalandDhamtari0.54Chhattisgarh
Lower Subansiri0.58Arunachal PradeshHoshangabad0.53Madhya Pradesh

ii) Region-wise composite index scores for the bottom five districts are listed below:

                            Southern RegionNorthern Region
DistrictScoresState NameDistrictScoresState Name
Adilabad0.54TelanganaShrawasti0.38Uttar Pradesh
East Godavari 0.54Andhra PradeshBahraich0.42Uttar Pradesh
Raichur0.55KarnatakaMewat0.44Haryana
Chikkaballapura0.55KarnatakaSitapur0.46Uttar Pradesh
Bijapur0.55KarnatakaShahjahanpur0.46Uttar Pradesh
Eastern RegionWestern Region
DistrictScoresState NameDistrictScoresState Name
Malkangiri0.39OdishaAlirajpur0.41Madhya Pradesh
Nabarangapur0.41OdishaJhabua0.42Madhya Pradesh
Pakur0.43JharkhandEast Nimar0.48Madhya Pradesh
Sheohar0.43BiharBurhanpur0.48Madhya Pradesh
Sitamarhi0.43BiharDaman0.48Daman and Diu (UT)
North Eastern RegionCentral Region
DistrictScoresState NameDistrictScoresState Name
West Khasi Hills0.45MeghalayaAlirajpur0.41Madhya Pradesh
Jaintia Hills0.47MeghalayaJhabua0.42Madhya Pradesh
Cachar0.47AssamBarwani0.43Madhya Pradesh
East Garo Hills0.48MeghalayaDakshin BastarDantewada0.45Chhattisgarh
Tirap0.48Arunachal PradeshTikamgarh0.45Madhya Pradesh

Jyothi Shukla, Lecturer- University of Melbourne presented the report findings and said that, “The data analysis exercise has brought to the fore compelling insights on Child Well-Being in India. The report opens avenues to improve comparative data covering different regions, states and districts. The next significant step would be to mine insights from the Index Report and work on improving grassroots infrastructure for the wellness of India’s children”.

World Vision India and its partners hope that this report will serve as an important tool for decision makers to initiate demand-driven policy changes at the country and state level. The report is expected to enable the country to take a closer look at the district- level and identify the direct and indirect factors affecting the Well-Being of Children and implement appropriate interventions. The report is also expected to initiate dialogues on the Well-Being of Children and help create a more nurturing childhood for India’s children.

For queries, please contact:

Saloni Bisani, + 91 9840412140, [email protected] (MSL)

About World Vision India

World Vision India is one of the country’s largest child-focused humanitarian organisations. With over seven decades of experience at the grassroots, we employ proven, effective development, public engagement and relief practices empowering vulnerable children and communities living in contexts of poverty and injustice to become self-sufficient and bring lasting change. We serve all children regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender as a demonstration of Christ’s unconditional love for all people. World Vision India works in  143 districts (as on 1st Oct, 2020) impacting around 26 lakh children and their families in over 6200 communities spread across 23 states and 3 union territories to address issues affecting children, in partnership with governments, civil societies, donors and corporates.

For more information, go to https://www.worldvision.in/

