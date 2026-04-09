Signify Khel Jyoti Illuminates Grassroots Sports in Haryana, Powering the Next Generation of Athletes

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, continues to advance its commitment to grassroots sports development in India through its flagship CSR initiative, Signify Khel Jyoti, as we approach the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. The initiative underscores the role of sports as a catalyst for social change, driving inclusion, and community empowerment.

Signify Khel Jyoti Initiative for International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

As part of its commitment to supporting sports development in India, Signify has successfully illuminated four Kabaddi and Kho-Kho centers in rural Haryana, with industry leading energy-efficient LED sports lighting. This intervention is aimed at strengthening the sports ecosystems, enabling inclusive participation, and creating safer, more accessible spaces for athletes to train and compete after sunset.

Signify Khel Jyoti Initiative for International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Well-illuminated sports grounds significantly extend usable hours, allowing athletes to practice beyond sunset and during early mornings. Enhanced lighting improves visibility, safety, and performance conditions, while encouraging greater participation from youth, women, and local communities. By creating safer and more inclusive spaces for sports, Signify continues to champion accessibility, talent development, and community well-being through the power of light.

Signify Khel Jyoti Initiative for International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Speaking on the initiative, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Strategy & Marketing, Signify, Greater India said, “Sport has the power to bring communities together and create opportunities for young talent, especially in underserved regions. At Signify, we believe in bringing the best of innovations across India, through Signify Khel Jyoti, we are enabling access to safe and inclusive sporting spaces by improving infrastructure at the grassroots level. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to driving long-term social impact through innovation and sustainability for brighter lives and a better world.”

Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports and Haryana Steelers added, “Through Signify Khel Jyoti, we are seeing how an intervention like lighting can unlock significant potential at the grassroots level. In a state like Haryana, where Kabaddi is part of everyday life, extending training hours and improving safety can directly influence participation and performance. At JSW Sports and Haryana Steelers, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that create real, measurable impact and strengthen the future of Indian sport from the ground up.”

The initiative has created meaningful impacts at the community level. With the availability of light extending, playing hours have led to increased participation across age groups, with a notable rise in girls’ participation and overall enrollment. These centers have historically produced athletes who have gone on to represent India and compete at the highest levels, including the Pro Kabaddi League, underlining the importance of strengthening grassroots infrastructure in regions like Haryana.

The centers were identified through a structured selection process with input from JSW Sports and Haryana Steelers team focusing on active training ecosystems, presence of coaching support, and potential for long-term impact. The project was executed by Pro Sport Development, ensuring effective on-ground execution and alignment with local community needs.

Signify Khel Jyoti CSR initiative has illuminated over 200 grassroots sports centers across India, reinforcing its commitment to building an inclusive and sustainable sports ecosystem.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world’s best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products, connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating.

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