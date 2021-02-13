Wounded, 2-year-old boy is the victim of the servant’s disgusting sexual lust. 2-year-old boy sodomised by 16-year-old domestic help; father lodges complaint | crime

Have you ever wondered if the person you care for is safe at all? Whether he cares at all or whether he is being harassed in any way!

#NewDelhi: Have you ever wondered if the person you care for is safe at all? Whether he cares at all or whether he is being harassed in any way. If you haven’t thought about it yet, you’ll be forced to think about it after reading this report. Because the 2-year-old child is the victim of the abominable sexual lust of the servant in whom the parents leave the child in peace. The embarrassing incident happened in the capital itself.

The incident took place in the Subhashnagar area of ​​Delhi on Tuesday. The child’s father lodged a complaint with the local police station at night. Police have already arrested the 18-year-old accused in connection with the incident. According to police sources, the child’s father alleged that the accused servant took the child to a two-storey house of their house on Tuesday night. There he was physically abused. But at first they did not understand that the accused would commit such an act. The family claimed that the boy was taken upstairs just like any other day. So the thought did not come. But after a while, the boy started screaming and crying. To see what happened then, his mother ran to the boy.

The complainant’s father said the door was locked from the inside when his wife first went upstairs. He shouted and asked to open the door. Then came the fatal incident. The child’s mother said the boy’s genitals were bleeding when the accused opened the door. He then ran away from home to shout about what had happened. The family claims that Ekratti’s genitals have been damaged due to the torture. After that they approached the police.

Police are investigating after the incident was reported. The accused was arrested from New Delhi railway station. According to police sources, he admitted his guilt during the interrogation. He said he decided to flee Delhi after the incident was reported.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:February 13, 2021, 8:50 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>