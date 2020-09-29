WTP Sahaj Paather Gappo – Colours of innocence!

Jalsha Movies has always been screening contemporary films in all hue and shades for its viewers. The channel has consistently taken the onus to showcase new blockbusters replicating an ambience of multiplex at the home of the viewers. Decked with cinematic splendour and superior visual experience Jalsha Movies will now showcase World TV Premiere Sahaj PaatherGappo. Released in 2016, “Sahaj PaatherGappo” will be aired for the first time on television on 4thOctober at 1:00 PM. It is directed by Manas Mukul Pal. The film stars child actors Saimul Alam – Nur Islam, Sakuntala Barua and Sanjay Biswas in leading roles.

Sahaj PaatherGappo is a story of optimism and innocence in the face of adversity. The film revolves around the carefree life and innocence of two young brothers, Gopal and Chotu. Their lives are interrupted after their father, the sole bread earner of the house, meets with an accident. The film follows the brothers and their mother as they come to terms with their desperate situation and try to remain optimistic despite the daily hardships.But simultaneously it is also a film about hope and the endless positivity that all children innately possess.

This story of optimism and innocence in the face of adversity is sure to brighten up the Sunday afternoon of the viewers.