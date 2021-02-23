Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 to feature ‘mid-premium’ Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

The Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon mid-premium processor, the company has confirmed in a new tweet. Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 10 series on March 4, and three phones are expected from the company: the regular Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, just like last year. However, Xiaomi might launch only two variants at the event and this is a global launch.

The Redmi Note 10 phones will be priced under Rs 20,000 given this is the budget series and typically drives the bulk of volumes for Xiaomi. It remains to be seen if Xiaomi will introduce a 5G option for the Redmi Note 10 phones.

According to Xiaomi’s tweet, the Note 10 phones will feature “the best mid-premium Snapdragon processor of the year.” While it doesn’t name the processor, according to leaks, the processor is likely to be the Snapdragon 732G on both the Note 10 Pro and the Pro Max variant. This is not a 5G-capable chipset.

While 5G is yet to make a start in the Indian market, many smartphone manufacturers are already offering 5G-ready smartphone. Rival, Realme just introduced the X7 Pro 5G variant, and Xiaomi itself launched the Mi 10i which is also 5G-capable. But the Redmi brand doesn’t have a 5G-ready phone in the Indian market so far.

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Expected specifications

Xiaomi has revealed some specifications for the Redmi Note 10 series. These include a new ‘Evolved’ design, which will mark a shift from the ‘Aura’ design seen on the previous Redmi Note 9 phones. The company has also confirmed that the phones will have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

According to reports, the maximum RAM and storage offered on the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be 8GB RAM and 128GB. The phones will run Android 11 based on MIUI 12. While the Pro Max variant will have a 120Hz rate display, it will likely pack a 108MP camera, and the Pro will get a 64MP camera.

Last year, the Pro Max had a 64MP camera and the regular version had a 48MP camera. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max variant will come with a 5,050mAh battery, according to leaks.