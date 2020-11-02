XLRI hosts its flagship Start-up Conclave -“Ingenium” focused on “The ever-changing dimensions of the start-up ecosystems”

XLRI, the oldest B-school in India always strives to be a management school fostering future business leaders towards a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.To create an entrepreneurial intent amongst youth and inspire them to build-up start-up ventures,PGDM(GM) Placement committee organized its virtual flagship event Start-up Conclave “Ingenium.”

The conclave focused on “The ever-changing dimensions of the start-up ecosystems”. The conclave brought together many distinguished entrepreneurs to nurture entrepreneurial ideas amongst the student community and brainstorm high potential opportunities to pursue new ideas and set up thriving businesses under the guidance of some of the country’s best entrepreneurs, industry leaders & visionaries.

Fr. P. Christie, Director of XLRI, in his welcome address said, “Fast-growth entrepreneurial ventures spur economic growth. It is essential for prosperity and social progress. Promoting entrepreneurship is one of XLRI’s goals, which finds its way into the curriculum in the form of certain courses and case studies. Students need to identify new opportunities and contribute to building a progressive and responsible society. The first edition of Start-up Conclave 2020 is an initiative to encourage and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

The Keynote speaker, Mr. Rajesh Srivastava, a Corporate Trainer and Coach to Start-ups and former CEO of JK Helene Curtis shared his perspective on the changing business rules. To stay relevant in the 21st century, where competition is invisible, indirect, and cross-industry, he advised start-ups to become their own competitors, disrupt and remake themselves, and continuously seek new “Avatars.”

Talking about the conference, Prof A. Kanagaraj, Placement Chairperson for XLRI’s flagship General Management program and the conclave coordinator said,” Entrepreneurship is a crucial factor in the development of any economy. The entrepreneurial mindset can give favourable results even in the midst of an economic downturn. At XLRI, we have always tried to provide the ideal platform for exchanging ideas through discussions and interactions and promoting and nurturing entrepreneurship among Millennials. The first edition of the Start-Up conclave was a great success. The conclave brought together budding entrepreneurs, mentors, experts, professionals, and students who interacted on a common platform